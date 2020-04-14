Update: Out-of-state Nolan Co. COVID-19 patient visited truck stop, restaurant

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nolan County after being hospitalized Sunday visited the TA Truck Stop in Sweetwater.
County officials announced the positive test after receiving the results Tuesday morning.
The man was reportedly traveling through Nolan County between 2:30 and 3:30 Sunday when he stopped at the TA Truck Stop to use the restroom and then went to Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken for a meal.
Officials say during a phone interview, the man said he was wearing a mask when he entered the stores.
He reportedly went back to his vehicle to sit and eat when he began feeling ill and called for paramedics.
The Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department spoke with the truck stop, telling them that staff, especially those working the register at Popeye’s should self isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Anyone who visited the truck stop or Popeye’s on Sunday, April 12 is strongly encouraged to self isolate and monitor your health for symptoms.
The entire news release from the Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department reads as follows:
On Tuesday, April 14th, the Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department was notified by Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, that a patient in the hospital had tested positive for CoVid 19. This patient is not from Nolan county. This case is not a resident of Texas and will therefore not be counted in the Nolan county testing update.
While driving through Nolan County, on Sunday, April 12th, the patient stopped at the TA Truck Stop in Sweetwater Texas, during the hour of 2:30 to 3:30. During a telephone interview with the patient, he stated he went into the TA Truck Stop to use the restroom and then visited Popeye’s chicken, where he ordered a meal. He states he was wearing a mask when he entered the business. He then walked back out to his vehicle to sit and eat and that is when he felt ill and called for paramedics.
The Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department notified the TA Truck Stop and spoke with the manager to inform him that staff, especially those working the register at Popeye’s should isolate themselves and monitor themselves for signs of CoVid 19.
If you visited the TA Truck Stop or Popeyes Chicken on Sunday April,12th during the hour of 2:30 to 3:30, you should isolate and monitor your health. If you develop fever, shortness of breath or cough, seek medical attention.
Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, cough and sneeze into your sleeve, practice social distancing and stay home unless it is necessary for you to go out.
If you have questions or concerns, please call the Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department at 325-235-5463.
