Update: Out-of-state Nolan Co. COVID-19 patient visited truck stop, restaurant

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nolan County after being hospitalized Sunday visited the TA Truck Stop in Sweetwater.

County officials announced the positive test after receiving the results Tuesday morning.

The man was reportedly traveling through Nolan County between 2:30 and 3:30 Sunday when he stopped at the TA Truck Stop to use the restroom and then went to Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken for a meal.

Officials say during a phone interview, the man said he was wearing a mask when he entered the stores.

He reportedly went back to his vehicle to sit and eat when he began feeling ill and called for paramedics.

The Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department spoke with the truck stop, telling them that staff, especially those working the register at Popeye’s should self isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Anyone who visited the truck stop or Popeye’s on Sunday, April 12 is strongly encouraged to self isolate and monitor your health for symptoms.

The entire news release from the Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department reads as follows: