One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Nolan County Sunday morning.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pilot was killed when a crop dusting helicopter struck power lines in Nolan County Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms the pilot struck the power lines 4 miles north of Blackwell and 3/4 of a mile west of SH 70 around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators have not released the identity of the pilot, but it is believed this individual was the only person on board the Robinson R44 helicopter.

No further information has been released, but the National Transportation and Safety Board as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene gathering information.

