UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — At about 2:30 a.m., police arrested 30-year-old Gerald Brevard of Southeast, D.C.

Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that Brevard posted a photo on social media that “appeared” to be in D.C. Officers had also released a high-quality image of Brevard that had been captured on an ATM at Union Station on March 9.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents found Brevard on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, where he was arrested early Tuesday morning. Contee said that he “attempted to flee briefly” during the arrest.

Brevard was charged for first-degree murder, assault with attempt to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon in D.C. Charges in NYC have not been filed yet, but Contee said that these charges are anticipated.

“I send my condolences to the friends and family of the victims here in DC and in NYC,” Contee said during the conference.

Police believe that Brevard shot and killed 54-year-old Morgan Holmes on March 9. They are also charging him in relation to two shootings that took place on March 3 and March 9.

Police are still searching for the firearm that was used in these cases and do not currently know of a motive. They do not believe that there was a connection between Brevard and the victims.

Contee said that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department confirmed in a tweet.

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”

According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month. Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement about this arrest, saying, “We know that this experience has been especially scary for our residents experiencing homelessness. Our work continues to end homelessness and ensure all residents have access to safe and affordable housing. Our work also continues to get guns off our streets, to address the proliferation of firearms, and to prevent violence while also working swiftly to hold people accountable when they terrorize and bring harm to our communities.”

Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.