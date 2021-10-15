Update: Police investigating homicide after body found near Abilene Brush Center, victim identified

Abilene police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near Abilene Brush Center early Friday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in East Abilene Friday morning.

According to a news release issued by police late Friday afternoon, officers responded to a call for an injured subject in the 100 block of Schaffner Road shortly after 5:30 Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Adrian Esteban Vizzera, of Abilene, dead with “apparent trauma,” the news release states.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Abilene police at (325) 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.