Update: Police investigating homicide after body found near Abilene Brush Center, victim identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in East Abilene Friday morning.
According to a news release issued by police late Friday afternoon, officers responded to a call for an injured subject in the 100 block of Schaffner Road shortly after 5:30 Friday morning.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Adrian Esteban Vizzera, of Abilene, dead with “apparent trauma,” the news release states.
Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Abilene police at (325) 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.