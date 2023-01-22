ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands.

On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window on a car from a nearby resident in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police approached the vehicle and noticed what appeared to be illegal narcotics. No one was in the vehicle at the time according to the news release.

They ruled that there was no active burglary and began to formulate a plan to address the narcotics. The police then saw a man approach the vehicle and made verbal contact to show that they were police.

Officers ordered him to show his hands, but he reached towards his waistline and retrieved a handgun. The officer fired at the man and shot him at least once in the torso.

Officers then determined that a child was in the vehicle during the time of the incident. The child was unharmed and was quickly reunited with family.

Police on scene began to provide medical aid and the man was transported to the hospital. He is now listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

In accordance with administrative polices, the officers involved in this incident have been place on Administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers.

