ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a final update from the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD), the tank batteries that caught on fire on January 13 has been fully distinguished.

Two tank batteries caught on fire around 4:00 p.m. Friday off of County Road 157. RVFD called for backup from nearby fire departments to build a fire barrier and allow the products inside of the tanks burn off.

Courtesy of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department

After 37 hours of fire watch, fire control and rotating crews on scene, all of the RVFD crews are back in service. RVFD said people nearby can expect to see a lot of steam due to the cool temperature and the heat from the tanks.

The RVFD would like to thank all those that came out to help, from fire crews from nearby towns to those that provided food and drinks.