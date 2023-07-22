ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 28-year-old James Todd was on his lunch break Tuesday around three in the afternoon. He rode his electric scooter home to bring food to his mother as he had many times before, though his mother, Aaronlynne Byrd, said she knew something wasn’t right when he didn’t arrive on time.

“When he didn’t show up when he should have, I got nervous… He is special needs, and he has always insisted that he is not going to get on disability,” Byrd said.

Todd was headed north down South Clack Street when he was struck by oncoming traffic near Nonesuch Road. He was reportedly knocked unconscious and lying on the pavement as cars passed. Abilene police confirmed that the driver of the other car involved called 911.

Byrd said she frantically called his work, the Abilene Police Department, and Hendrick Medical Center, trying to figure out what, if anything, had happened to him. Hours later, she found him in the emergency room at Hendrick North.

“I walk in on my son laying in a bed, blood all over him, his face swollen. Not responsive, I had no idea what had happened,” Byrd recalled.

Editors note: This story contains images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Although emergency services had been called, one witness said Todd was lying on the street for some time as drivers passed by. This witness had stopped to check on Todd, though he added that he was not the first one to come upon the scene, just the first to stop.

“He told me about people driving past him and videoing him… He’s got blisters on his arms from burning on the pavement while people videoed him,” Byrd explained.

They are calling the man that stopped their ‘Good Samaritan.’ Todd’s brother Gabriel reached out to the man through Facebook to thank him for stopping to help.

“The first thing he messaged me was, ‘Is he okay? How is he doing?’ I mean, he’s a complete stranger. But all I know is he dropped what he was doing to go and make sure my brother was okay,” Gabriel said.

Glad to know her son is alive, Byrd is now looking toward the financial strain the hospital visit has put them in. She and Todd recently moved to Abilene and are currently living out of a hotel until they can get more stable.

“He’s got two follow-up appointments that we’re not quite sure how we’re gonna take care of,” said Byrd.

Gabriel is hoping to help. He quickly got to work throwing together a musical benefit featuring his and other local bands. He shared that the Abilene music scene was quick to step up.

“A lot of people from the scene reached out to me. What can we do to help with the benefit?” said Gabriel.

“It’s just incredible. He had a full lineup put together before 10 o’clock, and other bands saying, ‘If anyone can’t do it, we will be there to play,'” Byrd added.

Now that the worst is behind them, they want to send their thanks to the ones that have stepped up to help pave Todd’s road to recovery.

“That was just my biggest fear was losing my brother, so to see him back up and about, that’s a huge weight off my shoulders,” Gabriel said.

The benefit ‘Jamming for Jamie’ will be held August 12 at Fatboy’s on 525 Arnold Boulevard. Further details will be released at a later date.