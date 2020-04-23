Update: Search called off for armed man in Abilene’s Hampton Hills neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says the search for a man believed to be armed in a west Abilene neighborhood has been called off.

According to a social media post from APD, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the armed man, who was reportedly involved in an incident at Dyess Air Force Base on Virginia Street Wednesday afternoon.

APD says a heavy police presence will remain in the area.

The man is described as a white male with short brown hair, who stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and is wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the man or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (325) 673-8311 or 911.

