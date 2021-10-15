UPDATE: Suspect charged with Murder in deadly shooting of Abilene man

Gabriel Hall has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Carlos Veliz, Jr.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a homicide in Abilene at the end of August.

Gabriel Balagtas Hall, of Sachse, Texas, has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Carlos Veliz Jr., 33, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store on ES 11th Street in Abilene August 31.

Hall was arrested in Sachse early Friday morning with assistance from the Major Investigations Bureau and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police initially identified Hall as a person of interest in the shooting, and he was taken into custody the day for the murder for several unrelated charges – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Morphine Sulfate), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). He was released from jail September 13 after posting bond on those charges.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday morning, Hall remained held in the Taylor County Jail on a $400,000 bond for the Murder charge.