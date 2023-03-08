STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect of recent burglaries in Breckenridge has been identified in an update from the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley Dale Madison JR. of Breckenridge is wanted on serval counts of Burglary of a Building. He is known to drive a green Chevy truck with a gold stripe at the bottom. The sheriff’s office is investigating to identify all parties involved.

Courtesy of Stephens County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office encourages those who have information to contact the office at (254) 559-2481 or Stephen County Texas Crime Stoppers at (877) 500-8477.