STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect in recent burglaries in Stephens County was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Worth.
On Friday, March 10, Stanley Dale Madison JR. was taken into custody and is being held on warrants from Stephens County and charges from other jurisdictions, according to a post on Facebook from the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on six charges with a total bond of $53,500.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle – $2,000
- Unlawful possession of a firearm (by felon) – $2,500
- Three counts of burglary of a building – $15,000 each
- Theft of property $100 to $750 – $4,000