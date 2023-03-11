STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect in recent burglaries in Stephens County was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Worth.

Previous Coverage:

On Friday, March 10, Stanley Dale Madison JR. was taken into custody and is being held on warrants from Stephens County and charges from other jurisdictions, according to a post on Facebook from the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of the Tarrant County Corrections Center

He is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on six charges with a total bond of $53,500.