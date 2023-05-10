Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect of a shooting in the 5200 block of Pueblo Drive has been identified as 33-year-old Raymond Milton of Abilene.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:07 p.m., crews responded to Pueblo Drive for an injured person. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who has now been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officials said Milton and the victim knew each other beforehand.

Milton fled the scene and was found hiding in a nearby home. He was arrested and later charged with First Degree Felony Aggravated Assault and Third Degree Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is now booked in the Taylor County Jail.

