Update: The wind turbine fire in Taylor County is 90% contained

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wind turbine caught on fire in southwest Taylor County late Monday afternoon.

Several fire crews are working to contain and extinguish a large fire in Taylor County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service in Taylor County estimated the fire is at 250 acres and 90% containment, according to their tweet account.

Update: The #RhodesRanch3Fire in Taylor County is estimated at 250 acres and 90% containment. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 28, 2019

