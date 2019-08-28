Update: The wind turbine fire in Taylor County is 90% contained

by: Martín Mercado

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wind turbine caught on fire in southwest Taylor County late Monday afternoon.

Several fire crews are working to contain and extinguish a large fire in Taylor County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service in Taylor County estimated the fire is at 250 acres and 90% containment, according to their tweet account.

