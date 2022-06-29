BCH graphic, image courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service via Twitter, May 2022

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As victims of May’s Mesquite Heat Fire continue to gather themselves in the aftermath of the destruction, some still have not received help. Here is an updated list of resources for the victims.

United Rescue Alliance

Click to email the alliance

Community Foundation of Abilene

Phone: (325) 676-3883

Click to email the foundation

Anyone who needs help is asked to call 2-1-1 for information regarding the fire or they can visit the United Way website.

Donate:

Donations are still being accepted from the Community Foundation of Abilene’s Fire Relief Funds, as well as United Rescue Alliance.

The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began Tuesday, May 17 lasted nearly two weeks. In its path of destruction, it burned almost 11,000 acres of Taylor County land.