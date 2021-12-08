UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in Abilene after hours-long manhunt

Abilene police search for suspect accused of ramming into cruiser (Victor Sotelo – KTAB/KRBC)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Following a manhunt Wednesday morning, Thomas Trevino, the suspect wanted for ramming into an Abilene Police Department (APD) cruiser has been arrested.

Thomas Trevino, 30, of Abilene faces charges of Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest.

According to APD, the suspect was taken in just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon, located in the area of Oak and South 14th Streets.

APD credits the arrest to assistance from SATT, Narcotics, and Patrol.