Upgrades coming to reptile house at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The reptile house at the Abilene Zoo is under construction.

A mural, which is being painted by a volunteer, is being added. Real plants are also coming soon to the reptile house, which the zoo says can help enhance the experience for visitors and the animals.

“Real plants, animals can interact with them like they would in the wild. They can hide in them, they can drink water off of them, they can use them for camoflage, where as fake plants are just kind of there and bland,” says Mathew Foster, zookeeper at Abilene Zoo.

The zoo hopes to have these upgrades finished by the middle of September.