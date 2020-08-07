UPS packages could get more expensive this fall

Online shopping for the holidays could get expensive, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s if it’s delivered by UPS, which says it will add surcharges for delivery on big items.

But it won’t affect customers buying small goods.

The surcharge will cost between $1-$4, but can also vary depending on whether delivery is via ground or air.

UPS ships more than 25,000 packages per week.

