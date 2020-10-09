Upward trend continues as Taylor Co. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases.

There were also 24 reported recoveries.

The 69 new cases continues an upward trend seen in Taylor County this week, after 54 were reported Thursday. A total of 204 new cases have been reported in the county since Monday.

There were 399 tests conducted, including 36 PCR tests, of which 21 were positive, and 363 antigen tests, of which 48 were positive.

Further information can be found in the graphic below.