COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, J.H. Strain and Sons, Inc., will begin a road-widening project on US 84 starting on June 19.

The project will widen the road and add a center (left) turn lane along US 84 from the railroad overpass to approximately half a mile north of FM 568. The purpose of this project is to increase safety and mobility.

Beginning Monday, June 19, barricades will be placed to reduce traffic to one lane in either direction during the construction. An overlay will be placed when complete; then the road will be striped into two travel lanes in each direction.

The construction is set to be completed in late fall, weather permitting. During this time, crews ask that drivers use extra caution when in this area.