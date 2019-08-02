US Air Force will pause operations to address increased suicides

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United States Air Force (USAF) is going to pause operations for one day in order to address a rising suicide rate, according to reports.
Military.com reports that the Air Force has announced a “tactical pause” will occur in the next 45 days in order to begin a dialogue on ending the high number of members taking their own lives.
The article states 78 Air Force personnel have committed suicide so far in 2019, which is almost 30 more than this same time last year.
The following video was posted on the USAF Facebook page Thursday evening: