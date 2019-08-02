US Air Force will pause operations to address increased suicides

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United States Air Force (USAF) is going to pause operations for one day in order to address a rising suicide rate, according to reports.

Military.com reports that the Air Force has announced a “tactical pause” will occur in the next 45 days in order to begin a dialogue on ending the high number of members taking their own lives.

The article states 78 Air Force personnel have committed suicide so far in 2019, which is almost 30 more than this same time last year.

The following video was posted on the USAF Facebook page Thursday evening:

USAF Resliency Tactical Pause

Our Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein, is directing our leaders on the ground to take a day and engage their teams … to find ways to keep Airmen from taking their own lives. This is the most important issue we face as leaders of Airmen. Please be open and share real feedback when your teams get together and when your command teams ask for help. Thank you for the support and for helping us take care of our teammates. – CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright

Posted by United States Air Force on Thursday, August 1, 2019

