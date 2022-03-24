(The Hill) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions on more than 300 Russian lawmakers and dozens of state-owned companies that are connected to the war effort in the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement came as President Biden met with NATO allies and Group of Seven (G-7) leaders in Brussels as world leaders discussed how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it stretches into its second month.

The sanctions target 328 members of the Duma, which is the Russian legislative body, as well as the Duma itself as an entity.

The U.S. is also sanctioning 17 board members of Sovcombank, one of the largest Russian financial institutions, as well as 48 Russian defense enterprises that have been producing equipment for the Russian war effort, including helicopters and tactical missiles.

The administration also announced sanctions on Herman Gref, who is the head of Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Gennady Timchenko, a wealthy businessman and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to the new sanctions rolled out by the Biden administration, the U.S. and its European allies rolled out an initiative intended to better enforce existing sanctions on Russia.

“As long as President Putin continues this war, the United States and allies and partners are committed to ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our current and future economic actions,” the White House said in a statement.