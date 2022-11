SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday they stopped five Mexican men who were illegally fishing off the Texas coast.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from South Padre Island spotted the fishermen engaging in “illegal fishing” of the Texas coast, according to a social media post from the USCG.

The crew seized the fishing boat and about 20 red snapper fish.

The five men were apprehended and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for processing.