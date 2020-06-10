WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
LATEST POSTS:
- ‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’
- ‘Stop the pain,’ a brother of George Floyd tells Congress
- Crowd attacks tow truck driver who rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in California
- US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts
- Former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death accused of voting illegally in Florida