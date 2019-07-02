Bernie Sanders says he raised $18 million in second quarter

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles as he stands in the shade before marching with supporters in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, N.H. Saturday, June 29, 2019: (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million for his presidential campaign during the second fundraising quarter, his campaign said Tuesday. It said that he transferred another $6 million from other accounts.

His second quarter total trails that of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj), who raised $24 million during the same period. Sanders led the Democratic field during the first fundraising period, bringing in $18 million.

So far, few campaigns have released early details of their second quarter fundraising. Campaigns have until July 15 to report the numbers to the Federal Election Commission.