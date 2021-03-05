Congressman Jodey Arrington honors life of Abilene Air Force Colonel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Congressman Jodey Arrington recently visited the grave of an Abilene Air Force Colonel who died last month.
Arrington met the family of Colonel Exa Fay Hooten at the Arlington National Cemetery this week to honor the life of the beloved community member.
He also gave a speech on the House Floor in remembrance of Colonel Hooten. Read the full text below:
I rise today to remember United States Air Force Colonel Exa Fay Hooten of Abilene, Texas. She passed away on January 16 at the age of 92. She was born on August 27, 1928 in Floydada, Texas to Maude Latham and Richard W. Hooten. After graduating high school, she attended Texas Tech University where she received a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition sciences as well as a PhD from Texas Women’s University. Exa Fay believed travel was second in importance only to a college education. She joined the U.S. Air Force and traveled the world to work in military hospitals. After Active Duty she entered the reserves and was the first U.S. Air Force Reserve Dietician to obtain the rank of Full Colonel. Thank you, Colonel Hooten, for showing that with West Texas Grit, anything is possible. She will be greatly missed by the Abilene community, her family and all who knew her.