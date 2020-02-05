Impeachment done, Pelosi unburdens herself about Trump

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  201
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene offices City of Abilene Offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Impeachment done, Pelosi unburdens herself about Trump

US Politics

by: LAURIE KELLMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., bows to the guests seated in her gallery seats after President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was gone, the House lights were dimming, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked up to her friends and family in the gallery overhead. She held up the speech she had shredded behind Trump’s back, on live television. She put her hand to her heart, dipped her head and gave a little bow.

The moment showcased Pelosi’s sharper, less-restrained approach to the nation’s 45th president at the bitter end of the impeachment saga she led. Now, she’s leading House Democrats out of impeachment’s shadow, through regular legislative business and toward Election Day in November. And though there’s no sign Pelosi herself is exiting the political stage, there’s abundant evidence that she’s unburdening herself of any lingering restraint when it comes to Trump.

And that’s saying something, considering her unapologetic style when it comes to him. She smirked and clapped, eye-to-eye with him at last year’s State of the Union. In private, she questioned the president’s manhood. And she stalked out of a White House meeting with him in October, bluntly suggesting the president is controlled by his counterpart in Russia.

But her speech-shredding on Tuesday night appeared to mark a pointier, post-impeachment phase, one Trump’s reelection campaign quickly sought to monetize.

“Wow. Nancy ripped my speech. She truly hates America,” said a text Wednesday as part of an effort to raise $2 million in 24 hours.

As furious Republicans piled on the condemnation, Pelosi brandished the ripped paper in full view of reporters and repeated in the hallways that she “tore it up.”

“I felt very liberated last night,” Pelosi told House Democrats in their private caucus meeting Wednesday, according to a Democratic aide in the room, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the remarks. She said she viewed Trump’s remarks as “a pack of lies” on everything from health care to Medicare and Medicaid.

“We saw the president of the United States shred the truth right in front of us,” she said. “My friends, we just have to declare it.”

That’s what Pelosi said she was doing during Trump’s address to the nation, in which he extolled a “great American comeback” and drew on falsehoods about U.S. energy supremacy, health care and the economy. Trump was speaking from a place of strength, with the Republican Party mostly solidly behind him, on the brink of his Senate acquittal Wednesday.

For Pelosi and the Democrats, the address was a much more glum event. The party had a political hangover from the debacle Monday night in Iowa, whose kickoff caucuses ended in delays, fury and mockery from Republicans. The House’s impeachment of Trump, with its huge political risks for majority Democrats, was about to be dispatched by the Republican-led Senate. They booed and groaned, but more often, just sat as Trump spoke.

Trump’s speech Tuesday night on Pelosi’s turf was the first time the two had been in the same room since Pelosi stalked out of the White House meeting in October. It was bookended by competing snubs: Trump appeared to ignore Pelosi’s outstretched hand when he arrived on the podium. She gave a look to her caucus, with a wide grin.

Trump again kept his back mostly turned to her when he finished. Inches behind him, Pelosi gathered the speech’s pages and ripped them — once, twice, three times and a fourth — as he left the chamber. That’s when she held up the navy folio with gold letters that contained what remained of the address.

In fact, Pelosi has been freer with her thoughts on Trump and the Republicans for awhile. She was notably less restrained during a Jan. 15 floor speech on the day the House sent the two articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

She began by addressing Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican who had said Democrats are “in love with terrorists” and then apologized for his remark.

“I want to thank the distinguished gentleman from Georgia for his apology for his ridiculous remarks about me and House Democrats,” Pelosi said, looking at Collins.

Then she took aim at Trump’s July 25 phone call that forms the cornerstone of his impeachment case. During the conversation, Trump asked the president of Ukraine to do the “favor” of investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Pelosi likened Trump’s style to that of the mobsters in “The Irishman” movie.

Then she took a slap at Republicans who had complained that she’d led a rush to impeachment and then slowed down the process by refusing for a month to send the articles to the Senate.

“Don’t talk to me about my timing,” she said, glaring at them from the well of the House. “For a long time, I resisted the calls from across the country for impeachment,” she said. “I held back.”

That changed with the revelations about Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine. The House passed the articles nearly by party line on Dec. 18.

By Wednesday, Republicans were predicting the Democrats would pay a political price for Pelosi’s conduct, which they suggested was a stunt.

“I think it was a new low,” Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.” He accused Pelosi of trying to make the evening “about her and I think the American people see through it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss