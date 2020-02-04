Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  53
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results

US Politics

by: KELOLAND News, WHO-TV Staff, and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO-TV/AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party is expected to address the media following the delay in releasing results from Monday’s caucuses.

Party chair Troy Price is expected to speak at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines at 3:45 p.m. CST.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party officials in Iowa said they planned to release a majority of their delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss