Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julián Castro said via Twitter Monday that he’s endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.
Castro, who announced the end of his presidential bid last week, said that he and Warren “share a vision of America where everyone counts.”
Today I’m proud to endorse @ewarren for president.
Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people—not the wealthy or well-connected—are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020
Warren responded to Castro, calling the former mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development “a powerful voice for bold, progressive change.”
Thank you, @JulianCastro! You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support. Together, we’ll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity. https://t.co/uHs7DP4DcU— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020
According to his campaign, Castro will join Warren on Tuesday at a rally in Brooklyn, New York.
