Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro waves as he takes the stage during the Power of our Pride Town Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julián Castro said via Twitter Monday that he’s endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president.

Castro, who announced the end of his presidential bid last week, said that he and Warren “share a vision of America where everyone counts.”

Today I’m proud to endorse @ewarren for president.



Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Warren responded to Castro, calling the former mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development “a powerful voice for bold, progressive change.”

Thank you, @JulianCastro! You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support. Together, we’ll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity. https://t.co/uHs7DP4DcU— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020

According to his campaign, Castro will join Warren on Tuesday at a rally in Brooklyn, New York.

