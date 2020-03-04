Melania Trump on rare fundraising foray into 2020 campaign

First lady Melania Trump looks to a teleprompter as she speaks during the 2020 International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is set to make a rare fundraising foray into the 2020 campaign.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California.

“Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” the campaign literature says. A date for the event was not included, though it is believed to be scheduled for mid-March.

Mrs. Trump largely avoided campaigning and fundraising during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Trumps’ son, Barron, was 9 when Donald Trump became a candidate in 2015, and Melania Trump said Barron’s other parent needed to be home with him as much as possible. She appeared occasionally with Trump during the campaign and also addressed the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Barron turns 14 later this month.

Since Trump took office in 2017, the first lady has appeared with him at a few of his campaign rallies, where she is popular with his core supporters. Trump loyalists who pack his campaign venues by the thousands routinely burst into applause when the president mentions his wife’s name.

A Fox News poll of registered voters in January found more were positive than negative toward Melania Trump, 47% to 40%. An additional 13% of those surveyed didn’t give an opinion.

A spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign said the first lady is in demand.

“First lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the First Family, who has the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in an emailed statement. “She is an incredible mother, wife, leader, and first lady for our nation.”

The campaign does not release fundraising details, McEnany said.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

