Political junk mail: How to stop spam text messages

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texting is the new way political candidates are trying to win your vote, but it has some voters annoyed.

“I would get annoyed if I get more than, I say, two on a daily basis cause I’m like, ‘OK, I get it.’” said voter Keyasha Johnson in an interview with KXAS. “But don’t blow me up. That’s just rude.”

According to research by KXAS, these pesky text messages originate from political campaigns getting voter information from county registration rolls.

“Whenever anybody registers, it’s public information.” said retired University of Texas Arlington professor Allen Saxe. “They don’t know how you voted, but they know if you are registered to vote.”

He says that the texting could have the opposite affect on people and influence the future of contacting potential voters.

“They may say, ‘I’m not voting for him. Can’t you leave me alone?’ So it may work against them in a strange way,” Saxe said. “As technology expands, so does the way to reach voters, or potential voters and who knows what’s next.”

To get your name off that list, simply respond with a “NO” or “STOP” and it should get you removed.

Because most campaigns are using people to send single texts to single people at a time, it doesn’t violate or fall under any “Do Not Call” registry rules. Robocalls, however, do fall under these rules and are not allowed without your consent.

