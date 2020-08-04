Poll: Dead heat between Trump and Biden in Texas, Hegar narrows gap with Cornyn

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday is the latest survey to forecast a dead heat race between President Trump and Joe Biden in Texas, while it also showed a narrowing gap between Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.
Biden holds a 1-point lead over Trump in Texas, 47-46, with 4% of voters undecided, according to the poll.
Cornyn maintains a lead over Hegar in the Texas Senate race, though his advantage slipped from 9 points to 6 points compared with a Quinnipiac University poll released in July.
The latest poll found 14% of voters are still undecided in the U.S. Senate race.
The poll was conducted from July 24 to August 2 and surveyed 2,576 likely voters.
Biden has led the last three presidential election polls in Texas, and five of the last seven, according to a log from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
