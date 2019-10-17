President Trump bringing ‘Keep America Great’ campaign to Dallas Thursday

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Plans are underway for President Trump’s visit to Dallas Thursday as part of his reelection campaign.

The president is scheduled to visit a new Louis Vuitton workshop first, then hold his campaign rally in American Airlines Center.

This marks the sixth time Trump has visited Texas this year.

A number of East Texans will be attending the rally, including Gaylord Hughey, a member of Trump’s East Texas campaign team.

“I want him to address the issues of the day,” Hughey said. “Be it immigration, be it tax reform, be it the economy and how we are going to maintain the strong economy we have and the job numbers so there’s a lot of important business that needs to be addressed from an executive branch, which president trump heads.”

State Rep. Matt Schaefer is also looking forward to the president’s visit.

“The president is very good at standing up in a room full of people and connecting with them,” Schaefer said. “And letting people know that he cares about their situation. He talks about the american people being forgotten. And he really has a way of connecting with what people believe is important to them and he does have a vision for our country.”

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Latest Posts: