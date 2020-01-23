President Trump to become first President to attend March for Life rally

U.S. President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs-up as he arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump will make history on Friday as the first president to attend the March for Life rally on Friday, an annual anti-abortion protest in the nation’s capital.

The march is held either on or near the anniversary of the historic Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which struck down laws that restrict abortion in the first or second trimesters across the country.

Trump throughout his presidency has had various administrative officials show up at the march, with him one year speaking via a video conference.

“See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

During his campaign for president, Trump promised voters that he would only appoint pro-life judges to fill holes on the federal bench.

The Supreme Court is set to hear its first major abortion cases since the additions of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

