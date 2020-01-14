Report: President Trump to divert $7.2B from Pentagon to fund border wall

WASHINGTON (Washington Post/KXAN) — According to the Washington Post, President Donald Trump will divert $7.2 billion from Pentagon funding to pay for the border wall.
The funding amount is five times what Congress authorized President Trump to spend in the 2020 budget, according to internal planning figures obtained by the Washington Post.
The funds would come from military construction projects and counternarcotics funding, the Post says. Plans say it’s enough money to construct 885 miles of new fencing, much more than the previously-approved 509 miles.
About 101 miles of the wall is built, much less than the 450-mile mark President Trump said he’d have done by 2020.
The border wall project’s price tag is now at $18.4 billion.
