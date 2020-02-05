Rhode Island governor backs Michael Bloomberg for president

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  203
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Bible Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Beltway Park Church Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene offices City of Abilene Offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Rhode Island governor backs Michael Bloomberg for president

US Politics

by: MICHELLE R. SMITH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign rally at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Billionaire presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg snagged his first gubernatorial endorsement Wednesday, as Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo called him the right leader to take on President Donald Trump.

Raimondo, a longtime political ally of Bloomberg, praised him as a doer not a talker, one of the top entrepreneurs in a generation, who confidently led New York City through the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Bloomberg took over the mayor’s job in January 2002 from Rudy Giuliani, who has since become a Trump ally.

“The stakes are too high in this election. We need to get behind somebody who’s a fighter who has a track record of getting things done. And who can win in November against Donald Trump,” Raimondo said at an appearance with Bloomberg in Providence, which drew a crowd of about 200.

“He’s the only one running who’s actually run something. He’s run a major company, and he’s run the most complex, biggest city in America”

Bloomberg touted his three terms as mayor, and his more recent work, including helping Democrats win the House in 2018 “so that Nancy Pelosi took over, and then she started the impeachment process. We beat him again and I’m ready to do it one more time.”

He called himself “the un-Trump.”

“He makes promises I keep them. He divides people. I try to unite him. He’s a climate denier. I’m an engineer, I actually believe in science. Can you imagine that?” Bloomberg said. “I follow facts, respect data and tell the truth. He looks out for people who inherited their wealth. Unlike him, I’m self made.”

The event was interrupted several times by protesters, including one yelling about the police department’s stop-and-frisk policy when he was mayor. Two protesters were removed by police and two were escorted out by staff.

Raimondo, who will also act as a national campaign co-chair, was among the prominent Democrats to whom Bloomberg’s team reached out before the news broke in November that he was considering a 2020 White House run. At the time, she was head of the Democratic Governors Association and held back from endorsing him, but she praised his record and called him a friend.

The two have known each other since 2010, when Bloomberg was the independent mayor of New York and Raimondo first ran for public office to be general treasurer. Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, called Bloomberg her political idol during that campaign. Later, Bloomberg backed Raimondo’s gubernatorial aspirations when she ran and won in 2014, becoming the state’s first female governor.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss