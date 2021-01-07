RUMOR: President Donald Trump is not in Abilene, despite social media stir

Picture of plane stopped at Dyess AFB Thursday morning – taken by KTAB/KRBC

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – President Donald Trump is not in Abilene – despite what social media rumors may suggest.

Wednesday night, following an evening of unrest as demonstrators surrounded and broke in to the nation’s capitol building, rumors began to surface on social media that President Trump had retreated to Abilene.

Social media users claim President Trump boarded a E-4b Command Post aircraft and flew into Abilene last night because Dyess AFB is home to a National Military Command Center.

However, it has been confirmed that President Trump was in Washington D.C. Thursday morning to take part in a private ceremony, awarding three golfers – Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and Babe Zaharias – with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

KTAB and KRBC did shoot footage of an aircraft that had official U.S. government markings at Dyess Air Force Base around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

It’s unknown if the plane has any affiliation with the White House, but KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Washington D.C. media contacts to get more information.



Some of the tweets contributing to the rumors can be found below:

Hal Turner Radio Show – President Boards E-4b Command Post; Flying to NMCC Abilene, TX https://t.co/Wn0hsdnb6K — partnernaturally on parlor (@SharonManning16) January 7, 2021

President Trump just flew to Abilene, Texas and is at the National Defense Command Center.



Are President Trump and Secretary of Defense Miller waiting for Congress to finish committing treason before using Executive Order 13848 to clean up this mess?



🤔 — Paul A. Szypula, US Senate Candidate for NY in ‘22 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2021

President Trump to Abilene, texas Military Central Command. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m82qGcAMqx — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 7, 2021

Night 76 that left DC earlier today did land in Abilene.. pic.twitter.com/u97O5lyJfd — CDRacing 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDRacing) January 7, 2021

