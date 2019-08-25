Sanders backs striking telecommunications workers

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. Sanders is taking his presidential campaign to the backyard of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a rally in Louisville. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has told striking telecommunications workers in Kentucky that they’re an example for workers across the country by standing up to their company.

The Vermont senator is in Louisville for an afternoon rally in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hometown. Sanders is expected to criticize McConnell for blocking Democratic efforts to reduce gun violence, strengthen election security and raise the federal minimum wage.

Before the rally, Sanders spoke to striking AT&T workers. They’re part of a walkout in the Southeast after their union accused management of “unfair labor practices” during negotiations for a new contract. AT&T disputes that charge and says it’s prepared to bargain with union leaders on “a new, improved contract.”

Sanders told union members that workers nationwide need to “stand up and tell corporate America, ‘enough is enough.'”

He says corporations need to reinvest in America and stop sending jobs abroad.