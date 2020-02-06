Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys

Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
1  of  128
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys

US Politics

by: WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses an audience during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he raised a whopping $25 million in January and will use his presidential campaign’s flush bank account to increase television and digital advertising in 10 states.

The Vermont senator spent $50 million during the final three months of 2019 and finished the year with $18.2 million in cash on hand, putting him in a stronger position than many of his rival candidates even before his latest bonanza last month. Partial results show Sanders in a near tie for first with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in Monday’s leadoff Iowa caucuses.

New Hampshire hold its primary next Tuesday.

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, announced Thursday that his candidate will immediately increase staffing in states that vote during the Democratic primary’s Super Tuesday, on March 3. The campaign also plans to spend $5.5 million on television and digital ads in eight new states voting then: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

And Sanders will expand ad buys the campaign already made in California and Texas, the two largest states voting on Super Tuesday.

“Bernie’s multiracial, multigenerational, people-driven movement for change is fueling 2020’s most aggressive campaign for president,” Shakir said in a statement, saying the campaign is ”in a strong position to compete in states all over the map.”

January was the Sanders campaign’s best fundraising month to date, featuring donations from 648,000 people, including 219,000 new donors, the statement said. Since announcing his presidential campaign in February 2019, Sanders has raised more than $121 million, built on donations from more than 1.5 million people. That total doesn’t include an additional $12.7 million in transfers all made in 2019 from Sanders’ other federal accounts, the campaign said.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss