Sans gavel, Roberts, 3 other justices expected at speech

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  164
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Sans gavel, Roberts, 3 other justices expected at speech

US Politics

by: MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Chief Justice John Roberts arrives for the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Roberts, lately a fixture at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, is expected to be among four Supreme Court justices at House of Representatives Tuesday evening for the president’s State of the Union speech. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts, lately a fixture at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, was expected to be among four Supreme Court justices in the House of Representatives Tuesday evening for the president’s State of the Union speech.

Roberts has never missed a presidential address to Congress since joining the court in 2005, and he plans to be at the opposite end of the Capitol from the Senate Tuesday evening, despite an apparent cold he picked up during the trial over which he is presiding.

Roberts’ predecessor, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, was not present for the State of the Union speech President Bill Clinton delivered during his Senate impeachment trial in 1999. But Rehnquist rarely showed up for the speeches, and Roberts once related that Rehnquist missed one State of the Union because it conflicted with the watercolor class he was taking at the local YMCA.

Three other justices, Elena Kagan and Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were expected to join Roberts Tuesday. Kagan also has been to every State of the Union address since she became a justice in 2010. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh also have perfect, though they have shorter attendance records. It is common for justices to be present for speeches by the president who chose them.

Justice Stephen Breyer often attends, but he is traveling and has flu-like symptoms that prevented him from returning to Washington for the speech, the court said.

Breyer was the only justice to cross the street from the court to the Capitol for at least four presidential speeches, including President George W. Bush’s first speech to Congress in 2001. That took place a couple months after the justices voted 5-4 in Bush v. Gore to stop Florida’s ballot recount and ensure Bush’s presidency. Breyer had opposed halting the recount.

In 2000, no justice attended Clinton’s last State of the Union. Breyer had the flu then, too.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss