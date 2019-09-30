The Latest: Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call, officials say

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H. House committees have subpoena Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment investigation (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Two U.S. officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president that is at the center of a whistleblower complaint.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter.

It was the first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on the call in which Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden’s membership on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

It also increases the number of people known to have first-hand knowledge of a call that has sparked an impeachment inquiry by Congress.

The State Department had no comment.

— By Matthew Lee

3:55 p.m.

House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels announced the subpoena Monday as they examine Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family. Giuliani assisted in that effort.

The Democrats have also requested information from three of Giuliani’s associates.

The committees are investigating the matter, which was a subject of a whistleblower’s complaint, as part of an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

12:44 a.m.

Republicans are split over how President Donald Trump should respond to impeachment proceedings.

The president’s allies fanned out across the Sunday talk shows espousing different approaches to the rough transcript and whistleblower complaint at the heart of the proceedings.

The whistleblower says Trump tried to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tried deflection by insisting that the real story is a debunked conspiracy theory. Senior presidential adviser Stephen Miller said “deep state” figures are to blame. Ohio congressman Jim Jordan said Biden’s son improperly profited from his father’s position. There’s no evidence of that.

Trump himself tweeted that he should be able to meet his accuser. A top House Democrat said he expects the whistleblower to testify “very soon.”