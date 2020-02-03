Trump will address congress Tuesday for State of Union speech

(CNN) – President Trump is set to give his annual “State of the union” address Tuesday night.

President Trump will focus on prosperity and issues affecting America’s working families.

A senior administration official told reporters President Trump’s remarks will quote “Layout a vision of relentless optimism.”

The official said Trump will encourage Congress to work with him to continue building an inclusive economy.

Tuesday’s address to the joint session of congress amidst the impeachment proceeding and at a time of high tensions between the president and Democratic lawmakers.

It will be the first time in months that Trump and the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in the same room.

According to a Pelosi Spokesman, the two have not spoken since an October meeting that was supposed to be about Syria.

At the meeting, Trump insulted Pelosi by calling her a “third-grade politician.”

She and other top Democrats walked out and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.”

