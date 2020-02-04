Twitter to label altered media, remove if it may cause harm

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  157
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Twitter to label altered media, remove if it may cause harm

US Politics

by: BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Twitter

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. In a policy published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Twitter said it is banning ads that contain references to political content, including appeals for votes, solicitations of financial support and advocacy for or against political content. The ban also includes any ads by candidates, political parties, elected or appointed government officials. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter will begin to label and in some cases remove doctored or manipulated photos, audio and videos that are designed to mislead people.

The company said Tuesday that the new rules prohibit sharing synthetic or manipulated material that’s likely to cause harm. Material that is manipulated but isn’t necessarily harmful may get a warning label.

Under the new guidelines, the slowed-down video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in whichshe appeared to slur her words could get the label if someone tweets it out after the rules go into effect March 5.

Deciding what might cause harm could be difficult to define, and some material will likely fall into a gray area.

“This will be a challenge and we will make errors along the way — we appreciate the patience,” Twitter said in a blog post. “However, we’re committed to doing this right.”

Twitter said it considers threats to the safety of a person or a group serious harm, along with risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest. But harm could also mean threats to people’s privacy or ability to freely express themselves, Twitter said. This could include stalking, voter suppression and intimidation epithets and “material that aims to silence someone.”

Google, Facebook, Twitter and other technology services are under intense pressure to prevent interference in the 2020 U.S. elections after they were manipulated in four years ago by Russia-connected actors. On Monday, Google’s YouTube clarified its policy around political manipulation, reiterating that it bans election-related “deepfake” videos. Facebook has also been ramping up its election security efforts.

Twitter said it was committed to seeking input from its users on such rules. Twitter said it posted a survey in six languages and received 6,500 responses from around the world. According to the company, the majority of respondents said misleading tweets should be labeled, though not everyone agreed on whether they should be removed or left up.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss