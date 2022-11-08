ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington has been re-elected to serve District 19.

He was projected to win his 4rd term in the House of Representatives Tuesday night, beating Independent challenger Nathan Lewis by a vote of 81% to 19%.

Congressman Jodey Arrington was first elected to the U.S. District 19 seat in 2016.

Since then, he has served on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and now the House Committee on Ways and Means.Rep. Jodey Arrington responds to stimulus package

