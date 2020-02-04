What happened in Iowa and what’s next after caucus mess

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  164
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

What happened in Iowa and what’s next after caucus mess

US Politics

by: NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boxes of voter registration forms are stacked at an unmanned auxiliary office of the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The political universe has been turned upside down by the failure of the Iowa caucuses. Traditionally the event provides the first concrete tally after months of speculation about the presidential primary. But Monday night’s Democratic caucuses ended inconclusively as the state party blamed technological problems for preventing it from reporting results. Here are some questions and answers about what happened — and what might come next.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

The Iowa Democratic Party says an app created to compile and report caucus resultsmalfunctioned due to a “coding issue,” delaying the count. The party says there are no signs of hacking or other intrusion and that the underlying data is “sound.” The problem was that the app only reported partial data when the precinct chairs sent the information to party headquarters.

__

WERE PROBLEMS ANTICIPATED?

There were some concerns ahead of time. The caucuses were operating under new, complex rules that required the reporting of three different tiers of results, and that appears to have complicated the counting.

The Iowa Democratic Party didn’t roll the app out to its 1,678 caucus locations until a few hours before the meetings began Monday night. Party officials had said they would not be sending the new mobile app to precinct chairs for downloading until just before the caucuses to narrow the window for any interference, and there wasn’t widespread pretesting by volunteers running the caucus sites.

__

HOW WILL THE PARTY DETERMINE WHO WON?

The results of each caucus meeting must be tabulated on paper. Party officials are going door-to-door across the state to verify the written results of each caucus meeting and check them against what was reported on the app. This will take time.

__

WHEN WILL WE KNOW WHO WON?

That’s unclear. The Iowa Democratic Party would not say when it would release full results. It did release the tallies of 71 % of the state’s precincts late Tuesday, but they were not enough to call the race. The fractional result showed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the contest for State Delegate Equivalents. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed.

__

WHAT ARE CAMPAIGNS SAYING?

Several campaigns initially jumped into the information void and announced, perhaps unsurprisingly, that according to their own data their candidate did great in Iowa. But in all of these cases the data was incomplete and the same caveats applied as with the party’s subsequent release of partial results.

As the day dragged on, Warren questioned why the Iowa party wasn’t waiting to release a full tally. Sanders expressed frustration with the delay but counseled patience. And Buttigieg was emotional at a New Hampshire rally as he spoke of being, at least for the time being, in first place.

__

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT OTHER STATES?

Attention has already shifted to New Hampshire, which votes in a traditional primary on Feb. 11. Another caucus state — Nevada — said it will not use the same app utilized in Iowa.

Once Nevada votes on Feb. 22, things move fast. South Carolina, the final early state, votes on Feb. 29. Then a mass of 14 states that account for about one-third of the delegates up for grabs votes on March 3, known as Super Tuesday.

__

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR IOWA?

There’s no way to know whether one specific candidate benefits from the Iowa mess. The entire primary process was already uncertain, and a new layer of uncertainty has been added without Iowa winnowing the field in its traditional way. It’s also sowed new doubts about the reliability of caucuses, which increases the pressure on Nevada, one of the only remaining caucus states. Republicans have been gleefully trying to fan Democratic division by stoking rumors online that the meltdown is a conspiracy to cripple Sanders’ insurgent campaign. In the end, though, one thing is clear — the biggest loser is probably Iowa itself, which may forfeit its first-in-the-nation slot over the debacle.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss