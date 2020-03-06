With Warren dropping out, Trump is the youngest candidate left in the 2020 election

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he talks to reporters during a signing of a spending bill to combat the coronavirus, at the White House, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren decided to end her campaign for president on Thursday, a disappointing end for the progressive candidate who just six months ago was considered a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

The end of her campaign also marked a moment of historical significance for American history. President Trump, at the age of 73, is now the youngest candidate remaining for the 2020 election.

This means that whoever gets elected between Trump, Biden, or Sanders will be the oldest person ever elected president in American history. Trump broke former President Ronald Regan’s record after defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016 at the age of 70.

Biden at 77 years old took 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday to propel him to a slight delegate lead in front of 78-year-old Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

