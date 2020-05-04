USPS taking necessary precautions in response to coronavirus

While the U.S. Postal Service remains active during the coronavirus pandemic, Abilene’s offices are taking extra measures to ensure safety.

Both post offices in Abilene on Buffalo Gap Road and Pine Street are still operating normal business hours. However. they are also finding ways to keep employees, customers, and mail safe.

USPS Abilene Supervisor of Customer Services Kevin Thompson said, “Our lobby has designated six-foot markings on the floor. We also have barriers in between the clerks and the customers, they’re clear, plastic barriers. We’ve also included signature options for customers. Instead of the customer taking our hand scanners, we actually sign for them with their first initial and last name as the person accepting the package so they’re not handling any of our scanners at all.”

Precautions have also been taken regarding deliveries to doorsteps.

Thompson said, “We’re going to go ahead and sign for you, we’re going to get your first initial and last name. What we’ll do is set the item down and we recommend that you wait until we leave the area and then you collect the package.”

For those who are not present to accept the package, the USPS is playing it safe.

Thompson said, “If there is nobody there available to accept it and the carrier doesn’t feel safe leaving that item in that area or if there is no clear spot to conceal that package, we’re going to put that package in our office with a notice left at the door so the customer can come up here to pick or request a redelivery at USPS.com.”

Despite these uncertain times, the USPS is doing every they can to deliver safely and effectively.

Thompson said, “We operate through hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, this is going to be no different, we’re going to still operate through it. We’re going to make sure every customer can count on us to deliver every piece of mail as we receive it.”

The post office suggests people expecting packages to sign up for informed delivery at USPS.com in order to receive an email with pictures of mail expected to be delivered. This includes monitoring stimulus check deliveries.

Full media statement by USPS: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/statements/usps-statement-on-coronavirus.htm