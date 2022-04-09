ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smoke could be seen Saturday evening, emerging from a vacant building on Abilene’s southside, owned by McMurry University.

Around 6:40 p.m., fire was reported at the corner of Vine and South 16th Streets.

Luckily, located just across the street is the City of Abilene’s Fire Station 3. Fire crews were able to be on-scene quickly and put out the fire.

Smoke damage may be extensive, as firefighters could be seen removing charred furniture from the building. Smoke was still billowing from windows an hour after the fire was initially reported.

This fire is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update this story as new information becomes available.