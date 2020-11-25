Vandals cut hoses on City of Anson roller, delaying progress on North Lake

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Improvements at the Anson North Lake are on hold until a city roller can be repaired. Unknown vandals cut fuel lines, control wires and other essential hoses on the piece of machinery over the weekend.

Anson City Manager Sonny Campbell says work crews discovered the fuel filter had been taken out of the roller Monday. After inspecting the roller further they discovered most lines in a compartment under the roller’s cab had also been cut or stabbed.

A technician is scheduled to assess the damage on the roller next Monday, but Campbell says the cost of repairing the lines is sure to be several thousand dollars.

“We won’t know until Monday, but it’ll cost probably about $2,500 to $3,000,” said Campbell.

City Administrative Assistant Rene Soliz met our team out at the North Lake to point out the damage on the roller. He indicated that not only were lines cut under the roller, but wires on the joystick that controls the direction of the roller were as well.

With the roller being an essential tool in the improvement projects at the North Lake, all progress is paused until it is repaired or moved off site. This is notable as city crews and volunteers have spent the last year working on the area to get the lake cleared of violations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Soliz says it’s disheartening that someone would purposely set back the hard work already put in at the lake by volunteers.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but not just the city, the volunteers who’ve come out on weekends to try and help us get our lake to where families can enjoy it. And then somebody does something like this,” said Soliz.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest for the vandalism. Call 325-823-2411 to report a tip.