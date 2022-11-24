ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings were damaged, nor were any people hurt in the fire.

The cause of this vehicle fire is under investigation. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for new details as they become available.