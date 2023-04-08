ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle caught fire in the parking lot at the Mall of Abilene Saturday afternoon, prompting passersby to lend a hand with fire extinguishers.

Around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, a KTAB/KRBC crew discovered large plumes of smoke coming from the Dillard’s parking lot near the cinema. Once it was reported to 9-1-1, officials warned others to back away from the smoking vehicle.

Just moments later, a small flame could be seen near the driver’s side front wheel, and soon the entire front of the vehicle erupted in flames.

On scene were three units from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) as well as one unit from the Abilene Police Department.

By about 3:20, AFD was able to douse the flames and smoke with fire extinguisher. Firefighters were also seen hosing down the nearby vehicles in case of damage.

